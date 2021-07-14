Skyrocketing used car prices stall in June 

The average price of a used car fell slightly in June, suggesting that the white-hot market for these vehicles may finally be cooling off, Axios reports.

Used car prices exploded as unprecedented supply chain issues during the pandemic limited the availability of new cars, an issue that spilled into the used car market. The surging price of cars was a driver of consumer price inflation over the past several months, too.

But in June the average price of a used car in the wholesale market fell 1.3% from May levels, the first month-to-month decline since December. However, the average price is still 34.3% above year-ago levels.

Pickup trucks, specifically, have led price gains, increasing by 49.5% from a year ago. Vans and SUVs were up 33.4% and 32.5%, respectively.

Matthew Klein, author of financial newsletter The Overshoot, says the drop in used car prices is an encouraging sign that the spike in consumer price inflation could soon reverse.

“After all, about 1 percentage point of the total 3.8% increase in the level of the core consumer price index over the past 12 months came from the surge in prices of used cars and trucks.” Read the full story.