Open Data BR adds annexation history dataset

Open Data BR today released a new dataset while also adding the 2018 property tax records to the East Baton Rouge Parish tax roll, the city-parish announced.

The Baton Rouge Annexation History dataset details the expansion of the city limits each time an ordinance annexed land. The records date back to the city’s incorporation in 1817 and include individual annexations from 1948-2018.

Each entry includes the date of annexation, a brief description of the location and the size of the land added. Each location’s area is measured in acres and square miles, with cumulative columns showing the total amount of space annexed as well as the city’s total area after each annexation.

The Assessor’s Office provides tax records annually on all land parcels in the parish for the East Baton Rouge Parish Tax Roll dataset. The data includes the taxpayers’ names, address, homestead exemption, and assessment statuses dating back four years.

Open Data BR was launched in 2015 as part of an initiative to make the local government more transparent and provides access to a range of information from police and traffic incidents, employee salary data, 311 requests for service to property assessments and now annexation history.

In 2018, Baton Rouge published crime incident data, tax roll information, traffic incidents information and adjudicated parcels on the website.