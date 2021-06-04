Louisiana sees 6.7% decline in weekly initial unemployment claims

The number of initial unemployment claims filed in Louisiana dropped to 5,573 last week—a decrease of 403 from the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week last year, 19,334 initial claims were filed in the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 6,251 from the previous week’s average of 6,554.

Meanwhile, continued claims for the week ending May 29 totaled 47,680, down 3,351 from the previous week. Continued claims totaled 301,598 during the same week in 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 50,248 from the previous week’s average of 51,333.

Read the LWC’s full announcement.