Biden trying to nudge stalled stimulus talks

After six months of congressional deadlock over a stimulus aid bill, the mood in Washington has changed, likely due, in part, to the presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden is breaking rank, pushing Democratic leaders in Congress to drop their insistence on a $2 trillion bill, Fast Company reports. Senate Republicans have long aimed for a $500 billion bill, though Republicans have also split rank over what that $500 billion might entail.

In late December, 12 million people are set to lose their extended unemployment benefits, and eviction moratoriums and mortgage freezes will also cease if no action is taken.

No official negotiations are underway, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats, sent a letter last week inviting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to restart negotiations.

If Congress doesn’t come to a decision, Biden is considering issuing executive orders to extend the evictions moratorium and loan forbearances once he takes office. Stimulus checks also could be tacked onto the December government funding bill, which must pass in the coming weeks, so that the government does not grind to a halt. Read the full story.