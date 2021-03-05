Friday, March 5, 2021 EconomyInsider Baton Rouge weekly initial unemployment claims rise By Holly Duchmann - March 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print After weeks of decreases, initial unemployment claims in East Baton Rouge Parish rose for the week ending Feb. 27 as the economy continues to struggle amid the pandemic. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in