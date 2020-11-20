Baton Rouge, state see job gains during October

Baton Rouge added 6,900 jobs in October, but the area’s total employment last month was down 15,800 jobs from the year before, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Louisiana similarly saw job gains over the month but losses over the year. The state added 21,500 nonfarm jobs between in October, with employment surpassing 1.87 million. However, that’s down some 105,800 jobs from October 2019.

Since September, private sector employment in Louisiana increased by 25,100 jobs to reach some 1.5 million, which falls 96,700 below last year’s count.

Meanwhile, over the month, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 9.4%, with the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increasing by 30,895 in October.

“Louisiana has faced unprecedented hardships resulting from the pandemic and three recent hurricanes,” says Ava Dejoie, secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “But the data shows we have recovered approximately 65% of the jobs initially lost in April.”

Since the height of the pandemic in April, Louisiana has added 154,800 jobs.

Statewide, the following industries showed the largest job gains from September to October:

Construction: 6,700;

Professional and business services: 5,600;

Trade, transportation and utilities: 4,500.

Check out the BLS data.