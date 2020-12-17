Baton Rouge sales tax collections sag in October

After seeing a rise in September, city-parish sales tax collections fell in October, mirroring national trends.

That’s according to the latest report from the city-parish finance department, which said $15.2 million in sales taxes was collected in October, a 1.75% drop compared to October 2019. That figure doesn’t include taxes from vehicle sales, which are typically more volatile than general sales and were up nearly 18% from last year’s figures.

The decrease was led mostly by a 3% dip in sales tax outside Baton Rouge city limits. Collections within city limits were down 0.17%.

Ten months into the year, total sales and vehicle tax collections in the city-parish stood at $159.3 million, a 1.4% decline from last year. Read the full report.