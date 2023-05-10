Zehnder Communications transfers ownership to employees 

Zehnder Communications today announced that its employees are now the owners of the full-service advertising agency through an employee stock ownership plan effective April 28, joining a growing number of businesses around the country switching to employee ownership.

The New Orleans-based advertising agency was founded in 1996 and has offices in Baton Rouge, Nashville and Rosemary Beach, Florida, serving clients in finance, health care, hospitality, economic development and tech.

Zehnder has created marketing campaigns for a number of notable brands and businesses like Fireball Whisky and Origin Bank. The company also developed an augmented reality mobile app for Voodoo Music Fest.