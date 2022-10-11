Workplace collaboration makes Stirling Properties a Best Place to Work

A full-service commercial real estate company based in Covington with 160 employees, Stirling Properties entered the Baton Rouge market three years ago, bringing more than four decades of experience in helping clients buy, sell and manage real estate across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Stirling Properties recently won first place for medium-sized companies in Business Report’s Best Places to Work.

Experienced agents and employees, many of whom have worked for Stirling for decades, provide keen knowledge and insight, helping clients make smart decisions concerning real estate assets in changing times, says Steve Legendre, regional vice president of the Baton Rouge-area market and a broker.

One of the biggest secrets to the company’s success is its commitment to a positive, relaxed and collaborative workplace, Legendre says.

“I think what sets this company apart is that we offer so much to our clients, and we’ve been in business for so long,” Legendre says. “We offer so many good opportunities for employees to succeed and feel a part of the company and the community.”

