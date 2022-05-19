Workers have upper hand amid slowdown with baby boomers retiring

Even in a slowdown, U.S. workers are likely to keep leverage over employers after the labor supply tightened during the pandemic.

There are 1.9 jobs per every unemployed worker, allowing potential employees more flexibility when looking for jobs, Axios reports.

Baby boomers are leaving the workforce and labor force participation for those 55 and older is almost two percentage points lower than in February 2020. Going forward, there aren’t as many millennials and Gen Zers to replace those aging workers.

Although the pandemic has wound down, its effects are still rippling. Some people who have long COVID, those facing child care issues stemming from high costs or lack of services, and even many immigrants are still missing from the workforce.