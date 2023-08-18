Will the PSC unplug Louisiana utilities from components made by foreign adversaries? 

It’s either a rushed but genuine attempt to solve a legitimate issue, or part of a larger political strategy to oppose Louisiana’s transition to renewable energy. That’s how some people saw one of the agenda items at the Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting Wednesday.

The proposed directive, authored by Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, R-Metairie, would immediately prohibit Louisiana’s electric utilities from using or including any foreign-produced components from China, Russia, North Korea or Iran.

Skrmetta, perhaps the most conservative PSC member, says his directive is necessary to protect the power grid from cybersecurity threats from “enemy states.” He suggested renewable energy systems are particularly vulnerable to attack, though he offered no evidence to support this.

Commissioner Davante Lewis, one of the more liberal members, considers Skrmetta’s proposal an insidious attempt to prevent utilities from adopting renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

“If you are anti-renewable, link all of the parts to foreign adversaries and make it a security risk,” Lewis said in a phone call Thursday. “That’s clearly all this is. It’s a way to say, ‘You can’t trust wind, you can’t trust solar.’”

Skrmetta didn’t respond to a request for comment, but he made his argument clear during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I think that it is important for the commission to show that we’re not in the business of supporting the potential risk of enemy states against the United States,” Skrmetta says.

Lewis took issue with Skrmetta’s attempt to place a far-reaching prohibition in a directive rather than a regular docket item, which typically allows for more advanced notice and invites public feedback.

“I think if we really had some questions, we should do it in a process that allowed stakeholder feedback, that allows us to engage with the utilities,” Lewis says. “I think this is simply ‘big brother’ government.”

The commission’s lone swing vote member, Commissioner Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge, also voiced skepticism about the proposal. Greene wanted to know what specific cybersecurity vulnerabilities exist in Louisiana’s grid and how the proposal would address them. He also wanted to know how the proposal might impact the cost of electricity for customers and how “components” should be defined. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.