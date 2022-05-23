Will Louisiana Legislature’s independence live past Democratic governor?

The Louisiana Legislature usually waits until the session’s last moments to pass the state budget. This year, the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature has done so with two weeks to spare, in hopes of allowing itself time to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ potential vetoes of spending requests without holding a special session.

It’s a change from the Legislature’s historic subservience to the governor, and the dynamic could change again if a Republican holds the governor’s office next.

“Is the Legislature going to keep this newfound independence that they’ve always been talking about,” wonders Council for a Better Louisiana President Barry Erwin, “or are they going to go back to the way that they used to be, following what the governor says?”

Erwin spoke today to the Baton Rouge Press Club. He says bills allowing certain families with students in public schools to spend taxpayer education dollars on private schools or educational services have similar goals as former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s controversial voucher program.

However, Erwin says Board of Elementary and Secondary Education leaders have endorsed the proposals and would be able to approve private schools and vendors, which suggests they can also revoke approval and hold those providers accountable for results.

Lawmakers this year are calling for about $11 billion in state general fund spending, which would represent the first significant increase in more than a decade, Erwin says, adding that they will have to figure out how to ratchet back their spending when a temporary sales tax rolls off.

As devastating as COVID-19 has been in Louisiana, the federal largesse meant to cushion the blow has helped state lawmakers pay for several big-ticket items, including transportation projects, a debt to the federal government for a New Orleans-area flood protection project, and improvements to local water and sewer systems, Erwin notes.