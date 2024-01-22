Who won and who lost in Louisiana’s special session on election matters? 

Louisiana lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a congressional redistricting plan that adds a second majority-Black district to the state’s six U.S. House seats. The biggest changes were made to the district of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican from Baton Rouge who’s now vulnerable to being replaced by a Democrat.

New Republican Gov. Jeff Landry had conceded the GOP-dominated Louisiana Legislature would have to add a minority congressional district to comply with a federal court order. So in one sense, he was successful.

But the governor didn’t fare as well with other items he wanted legislators to approve: they adjourned without updating state Supreme Court districts and passed a hollowed out and delayed version of closed party-only primaries bill.

In the end, it made Landry’s first big policy push as governor a mixed bag.

See who else won and lost in the mad-dash, five-day special session in this rundown from Louisiana Illuminator.