EBR’s population keeps falling, but these neighboring parishes grew

East Baton Rouge Parish lost an estimated 3,109 residents from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

During that same time, Ascension Parish added 1,956 residents while Livingston added 2,195, which would indicate the Capital Region’s three main population centers combined to add just over 1,000 residents. West Baton Rouge added 229 residents from 2021 to 2022.

The decrease in EBR is something of an outlier, since counties that host a large college or university tended to show population increases, according to the Census Bureau.

Among the 10 counties nationwide with the largest percentage decline annually, four are in Louisiana: St. John the Baptist (2nd), Terrebonne (3rd), Plaquemines (4th) and St. Charles (8th).

“We see in the year-over-year figures that three of the four fastest-growing parishes in the state are in the Capital Region (Ascension, Livingston, West Baton Rouge), and that the region as a whole has grown in population every year since the flood, and that continued in 2022,” says Morgan Almeida with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber in a prepared statement. “Although the figures show East Baton Rouge population decreasing by about 1 percent over the last two years, the parish has still seen steady population growth over the last ten years, as has the whole region.”

Still, BRAC wants to see faster population growth, and forecasts of economic activity and workforce growth indicate that can happen, she says.

The census population estimates include births, deaths and moves.