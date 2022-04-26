Where to find dishes and desserts to beat the Louisiana heat 

Though there’s still some time left before the sweltering summer heat, we can all agree that it’s starting to get toasty in the Capital Region.
Lucky for us, Baton Rouge has plenty of places to grab cool bites, drinks and snacks as the days go from hot to hotter. From crisp salads to frosty beverages, 225 magazine has compiled a list of places that will help beat the heat.
- SoGo Tea Bar—Inside Red Stick Spice, this little tea counter and seating area has cold teas and iced lattes to help cool down on a hot Louisiana day.
- Gail’s Fine Ice Cream—Recently opened on Perkins Road, Gail’s has 16 ice cream flavors.
- Basel’s Market—Tucked away on Highland Road, this restaurant serves cold sandwiches, salads and wraps that are perfect to enjoy in the summer weather. Try the market salad topped with prosciutto and cantaloupe or make your own lettuce boats with a variety of fillings and toppings. See the full list from the latest edition of 225 Daily.