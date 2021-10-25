What’s going on with the Old Governor’s Mansion and Preserve Louisiana?

The future of the Old Governor’s Mansion is up in the air at the moment.

Though no one is suggesting the mansion will close—it’s currently open for private events and tours by appointment only—it’s unclear exactly who will be running it moving forward.

That’s because the Division of Administration has ended its longtime agreement with Preserve Louisiana to run the 91-year-old mansion. The historical preservation organization also has its headquarters in the mansion and owns all the mansion’s contents, including antique furniture worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the organization’s 990 filing with the IRS.

Instead, the DOA, which owns the mansion excluding its contents, has entered into an agreement with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office to take over operations there.

The office has a museums division that operates six small museums and historical attractions around the state, including the Old State Capitol.

A spokesperson for the DOA says that while the new agreement was finalized with the office in July, DOA is still working through the process of dissolving its relationship with Preserve Louisiana.

The state agency and the nonprofit have been somewhat at odds since 2018, when the state began requiring Preserve Louisiana to pay a greater share of expenses related to upkeep and maintenance at the mansion.

Preserve Louisiana has said the arrangement was not sustainable based on its revenues as a small nonprofit.

DOA spokesperson Jacques Berry says Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne wanted to transfer the mansion out from under his office, which does not operate any museums, to a division that can afford to maintain and operate the facility.

He says the division is waiting on a formal notification, expected any day, from the Preserve Louisiana board formally dissolving the existing agreement.

Preserve Louisiana Executive Director Fairleigh Cook Jackson says her organization is negotiating with the secretary of state’s office in hopes of being able to keep its headquarters in the mansion, and for now is carrying on with business as usual.

“We are trying to stay positive,” Jackson says. “We will work with the secretary of state, focus on the mansion and stay focused on our mission of preservation and finding the best way to be good stewards of our collections.”

A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office says he cannot comment on any particulars because the new arrangement is still being finalized.