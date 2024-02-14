What Pennington Biomedical’s $189M diet study hopes to find

A recent Wall Street Journal article highlights an ambitious nutrition research project currently underway at Pennington Biomedical Research Center and other facilities throughout the U.S.

The $189 million, National Institutes of Health-funded study aims to answer a relatively straightforward question: What, exactly, should you be eating?

As part of the project, 500 people will be living at scientific facilities across the country for six weeks, eating strictly designed meals and undergoing hundreds of medical tests. The study’s overarching goal is to help Americans become healthier by figuring out how to provide accurate and clear nutrition guidance.

In total, the project will involve 10,000 participants, some of whom are opting into intense measures like having monitors follow them to make sure they do not eat smuggled food, or employing special eyeglass attachments that record what they eat.

While scientists agree broadly on what constitutes a healthy diet, recent research suggests that different people respond differently to the same foods, so nutrition guidance cannot be “one size fits all.”

Researchers aim to use the vast amounts of data they are collecting to create algorithms that can predict what a particular diet will do for any particular individual. They hope that Americans, when armed with more customized nutrition guidance, will see results and stick to healthier diets.

