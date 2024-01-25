What happened to BREC’s audits?

It’s been more than two years since BREC has completed and submitted an audit report to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, though BREC officials say they have a plan to get back on track.

Public records indicate the agency, which manages the city-parish’s parks and recreational facilities, previously submitted an audit each year dating back to 1997. The last audit submitted, however, was for the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 for the department, in late November of 2021.

Superintendent Corey Wilson says the department still plans to submit the 2021 fiscal year audit, as well as the following years, but that there’s been a combination of “uncertain events” that led to the delays, including challenges with new software, staffing shortages, an untimely death and an ownership change impacting the department’s contracted auditors.

First, in 2021, the system implemented a new program to improve how the department completes its accounting and reporting. Consultants also suggested in late 2021 that BREC seek a chief financial officer to report directly to the superintendent instead of relying on a finance director who reported to another manager.

Auditors and the CFO were initially delayed by the transition to the new accounting program, Wilson says.

“It got to the point at the end of 2022, in consultation with the auditors, that they would come back in 2023 to complete the 2021 and 2022 audits,” says Wilson.

However, 2023 also proved to be tumultuous for the finance department. At the beginning of the year, Baton Rouge’s Postlethwaite & Netterville announced it would be acquired by New York-based EisnerAmper. In early August, the newly-hired CFO died of a heart attack, according to Wilson.

“In September, they (EisnerAmper) told us they wouldn’t be able to come back until January,” Wilson says.

Still, he expects auditors to submit the first draft of the 2021 audit in mid-February, noting that the department has auditors “on the calendar” to come back in May to finish the 2022 audit by June 30.

“We don’t have them on the calendar (for the 2023 audit),” Wilson says, “but we’re committed to getting them on the schedule for September or October.”