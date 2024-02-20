Vidalia plant is now supplying Tesla with battery components 

Syrah Resources has started active anode material, or AAM, production at its new facility in Vidalia, trade publication Mining Technology reports. The AAM is a critical component in lithium-ion battery production.

It positions Syrah as the first commercial-scale, natural graphite AAM supplier outside of China.

The company has agreed to supply 8 kilotons per year of AAM from the Vidalia facility to Tesla. The commissioning and production activities have been a months-long process, with Syrah’s operations team involved as each plant area was prepared for handover. Read more.

This story was first published in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering Louisiana industry news.