Three tactics companies use to reduce employee turnover 

Keeping talented employees can feel like a never-ending battle, and it’s not getting any easier. According to LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace Learning Report, 93% of companies continue to see employee retention as a key pain point, Inc. magazine reports.

One of the most common assumptions is that raising wages is the most effective solution, but it’s not the only answer. Here are three tactics that companies with low turnover rates have identified to keep employees, according to Inc.: