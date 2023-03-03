Three tactics companies use to reduce employee turnover 

Keeping talented employees can feel like a never-ending battle, and it’s not getting any easier. According to LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace Learning Report, 93% of companies continue to see employee retention as a key pain point, Inc. magazine reports.
One of the most common assumptions is that raising wages is the most effective solution, but it’s not the only answer. Here are three tactics that companies with low turnover rates have identified to keep employees, according to Inc.:
- Use creative activities to build trust. Steve Cody, founder of New York City-based public relations firm Peppercomm, says the company’s turnover rate was below 10% in both 2021 and 2022, compared to the national average of 47.2% in 2021. Cody attributes Peppercomm’s low turnover rate to standup comedy training he introduced in 2010. Cody stresses that the real reason they have been so effective is that the standup comedy has helped Peppercomm cultivate an environment in which listening is a priority.
- Promote community through employee-led events. Bethany Mily is president of the Fresno, California-based workforce training firm Bitwise Industries, which landed on the 2022 Inc. Power Partner list. Mily says that Bitwise has kept turnover low by encouraging employees to organize and participate in community-oriented activities.
- Support working parents with flexible holiday time. Flexibility is key to employee retention, especially for working parents, says Esi Seng, CEO of Southampton, New York-based dessert company Tate’s Bake Shop. Tate’s designed its company holiday schedule around the concept of flexibility. Instead of offering many scattered one-day holidays, Tate’s extends the three-day weekends observed in honor of Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day to four-day weekends. Read the full story.