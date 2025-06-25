This engineering firm is building a new corporate home in Baton Rouge

Providence, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, has broken ground on its new corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge. The firm will relocate from its current Main Street offices, near downtown, to a newly constructed 23,000-square-foot space on Julia Albin Drive, near Siegen Lane, once construction is complete.

“We’re 100% employee-owned,” says Kevin Calhoun, systems officer at Providence. “We’re currently renting a building and we thought what’s best for us as a company is to start investing back in ourselves and owning our own building.”

The $7 million building permit for the project was issued last week. Fusion Architects designed the new building, which will include both warehouse and office space. Stuart & Company will serve as the contractors. Providence has been renting its current Main Street location since 2006.

“We spent a couple of years looking for a new place to move and couldn’t quite find what we wanted, so we decided to buy the property and build,” Calhoun says.

Founded in 2000, Providence has six offices across Louisiana, Texas, and Wyoming. The firm employs around 115 people company-wide, with approximately 60 employees based in Baton Rouge. Construction on the new headquarters is expected to be completed by May 2026.