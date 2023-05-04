Third 225GIVES event ends at midnight; $800K raised so far 

Baton Rouge’s third-ever 24-hour online fundraiser supporting local nonprofits is happening today.

Organized by the Capital Area United Way, 225GIVES had raised some $807,000 as of 2 p.m., coming from 2,997 donations made to 179 Baton Rouge-area organizations.

Early giving has been ongoing since April 20, but the fundraising event officially went live this morning and the online portal is open until midnight tonight.

In 2020 and 2021, 225GIVES took place after Thanksgiving on “Giving Tuesday,” the nationwide giving day, raising $5 million over those two years. The 2022 event was moved to this spring, based on feedback from nonprofits who juggle fall fundraising events. A spring event also aligns with other giving days in the state, Capital Area United Way Director of Community Engagement Melanie Henderson told 225 magazine in April.

Individuals can use the website’s search tool to find a cause that is important to them, select one or more nonprofits that support that cause, and donate to them in one transaction. Also on the website, people can start their own fundraisers for a particular organization, or send money to fundraisers others have started. Get more information.