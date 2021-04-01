The Purple Cow expanding with Denham Springs store

The Purple Cow, the thrift store operated by The Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge, is expanding with a location in Denham Springs.

Brian Sleeth, executive director of The Christian Outreach Center, has signed a five-year lease on a 15,000-square-foot space in the Spring Park Plaza shopping center on South Range Avenue.

The store, slated to open Aug. 14, will mark the nonprofit’s third, joining stores on Jones Creek Road and Perkins Road that opened in 2004 and 2014, respectively.

“We didn’t want to oversaturate East Baton Rouge,” Sleeth says. “Now, we see ourselves as a Greater Baton Rouge nonprofit, and that’s where our plan is taking us.”

Sleeth, who lives in Livingston Parish, had been frequenting the Planet Fitness at Spring Park Plaza when he noticed the vacant suite, which formerly belonged to a Rite Aid pharmacy. He thought the space would be ideal for another Purple Cow; specifically, for the first one to cross parish lines.

The thrift store sells clothing, furniture, accessories, houseware and home decor, books, video and vinyl records for up to 80% off retail price. All proceeds are directed to The Christian Outreach Center to help homeless individuals find employment as well as other services.

“If there’s ever been a time to start a third store, now may be the best time,” Sleeth says, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s so much need, and unemployment is such a significant factor. We don’t have any immediate plans to offer employment services in Livingston, but that will come.”

Sleeth says his organization will begin accepting donations a few months before the store opens. The project is being funded through a $75,000 grant from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation and a $25,000 grant from the Charles Lamar Family Foundation.