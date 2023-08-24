Summer spending at bars and restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation 

Americans didn’t let persistent inflation and lingering worries about a recession cut into summer spending on dining out and drinking.

Retails sales at restaurants and bars surged from May through July compared with a year ago, despite prices remaining relatively elevated for restaurants and bars. Sales in the sector jumped 11.8% in July and 9.5% in June from a year ago, according to the Commerce Department.

Inflation generally has been falling and broadly relieving pressure on consumers, but prices for food and alcohol outside of the home has remained relatively stable. Consumers also seemingly ignored recession concerns that hung over the economy for most of the year.

The spending surge for dining out has been partially reflected in the latest earnings results from restaurant companies, including Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants and Mexican food chain Chipotle.

Darden reported profit growth of 11.7% and Chipotle reported 34.2% profit growth. Taco Bell owner Yum Brands and Starbucks also reported solid earnings growth. Restaurants were big contributors to the broader consumer discretionary sector, posting profit growth of more than 50% while the overall S&P 500 is forecast to close out the latest round of earnings with a 4.6% contraction.

The sector that includes restaurants is expected to report 20.3% profit growth during the current quarter, with those same big restaurant chains remaining a driving force. Wall Street expects the broader S&P 500 to report profit growth of less than 1%.

Inflation itself has played a role in rising restaurant sales, but the recent spending trend has occurred during a time of slowing menu price growth. Read more.