Sports apparel retail chain planning to open a store on Siegen later this year 

Sports apparel retailer Rally House announced today its plans to open a store in Siegen Lane Marketplace later this year.

It will be the Lenexa, Kansas-based chain’s first store in Louisiana and will carry localized merchandise, including LSU-branded items.

Although Rally House did not provide a specific date for the opening when called, the company has already listed a job posting for the store’s manager on its website.

The family-owned company has more than 150 stores throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. Read the full release.