Check out SoLou for your next business lunch

Since it opened in March in the former Rum House on Perkins Road, SoLou has been a magnet for diners clamoring to get back to normal.

Owners Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Juban invested in an update to the former Caribbean-themed space, retooling the bar and dining room with a contemporary Southern look, and removing an outdoor bar to significantly expand outdoor courtyard seating.

A broad menu of modern, casual Creole fare gives diners lots of options at lunch, including several multi-ingredient salads, shareable boards, fancy sandwiches and upcycled comfort food. Read the full feature about SoLou from the latest edition of Business Report.

