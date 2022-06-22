Small businesses urge SEC to back off on proposed climate disclosures 

Small businesses, which are typically outside the domain of the Securities and Exchange Commission, say the regulator’s proposal on climate disclosures will saddle them with a compliance burden they won’t be able to handle.

Farms, independent manufacturers and other small businesses that don’t trade on stock exchanges normally don’t fall within the SEC’s purview; the agency regulates public companies and some other market participants. But small firms fear they will be forced to cough up heaps of information on their roles in emitting carbon because the SEC wants large public companies to catalog emissions in their entire supply chains, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Small and independent businesses cannot afford the experts, accountants and lawyers needed to comply with complex government reporting regimes,” the National Federation of Independent Business says in a letter filed with the SEC.

The agency on Friday closed a period during which it solicited public comment on its proposed rule, which would require public companies to report on their emissions and on their risks from climate change. The regulator got about 3,400 letters. Read the full story.