Small business owners’ expectations for the future at lowest level in decades

Small business owners’ expectations for the future are at the lowest level since the NFIB began releasing its business optimism index 48 years ago.

The index fell 0.1 points in May to 93.1, marking the fifth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased four points to a net negative 54%, the lowest level ever recorded by the survey. Expectations for better business conditions have deteriorated every month since January.

Twenty-eight percent of owners reported inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a decrease of four points from April.

“Small business owners remain very pessimistic about the second half of the year as supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the labor shortage are not easing,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg.

Other key findings include:

Fifty-one percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, up four points from April.

The net percent of owners who expect real sales to be higher decreased three points from April to a net negative 15%.

Thirty-nine percent of owners report that supply chain disruptions have had a significant impact on their business, up three points. Another 31% report a moderate impact and 22% report a mild impact. Only 8% of owners report no impact from the recent supply chain disruptions. See the report.