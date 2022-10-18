Roundup: Trade data / Shipwreck discovered / Medical marijuana  

Regulations: A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data—a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee comprises executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. The committee is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to advise on ways to streamline trade regulations. Read more.

ICYMI: A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, as water levels plummet—threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a resident walking along the shore earlier this month. Read more.

Task force meeting: Louisiana state lawmakers are set to discuss medical marijuana during a state task force meeting at 10 a.m. today. Legislators are set to address employee protections for workers with medical marijuana prescriptions. WAFB-TV has the full story.