Roundup: Tech Park Academy / Apple announcement / G2 Net Zero LNG 

Tips and tricks: The Tech Park Academy is hosting a webinar Thursday at 10 a.m. that will show business owners the services available to them at the East Baton Rouge Public Library. The session will go over digital library resources including sales lead generation, consumer and industry data, online courses and organizational tools. Register for the webinar here.

Latest iPhone: Apple today launched four versions of the iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity starting at $799, which the Cupertino, California-based company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year, Reuters reports. Apple said all iPhone 12 models in the U.S. will support millimeter wave 5G, the fastest variant of the technology, as well as lower-frequency bands. Some rival Android devices support only the lower-frequency versions of 5G. Read the full story.

Moving up: G2 Net-Zero LNG Chairman Chas Roemer today announced the appointment of Angele Davis as G2’s new CEO. Tom Hudson, G2’s former CEO, will stay on as a senior adviser to Roemer and Davis. Davis, who joined G2 as chief financial officer in December 2019, has 29 years in large organization management and is a former Louisiana commissioner of administration under Gov. Bobby Jindal and former deputy commissioner under Gov. Mike Foster.