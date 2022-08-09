Roundup: LA Wallet / Public pensions / Battle of the bands 

Identification debate: If you are one of the 1.5 million Louisiana residents who uses LA Wallet regularly as a form of identification, you might want to prepare for a debate at the checkout counter, WBRZ-TV reports. Some businesses in the Baton Rouge area are warning customers to carry a plastic ID card in case the larger corporations they work with decide that LA Wallet is no longer accepted to purchase items such as alcohol. Read the full story.

Returns down: Public pension plans lost a median 7.9% in the year ended June 30, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service data to be released this morning, their worst annual performance since 2009 and a fresh sign of the chronic financial stress facing governments and retirement savers. Much of the damage occurred in the second quarter, when global markets came under intense pressure driven by concerns about inflation, high stock valuations and a broad retreat from speculative investments including cryptocurrencies. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Human Jukebox: Southern University’s The Human Jukebox and Grambling State’s Tiger Marching Band will compete in this year’s National Battle of the Bands in Houston on Aug. 27. The event showcases marching bands at the start of the fall marching season and highlights historically black colleges and universities. Read more from WAFB-TV.