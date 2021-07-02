Roundup: First 2021 Atlantic hurricane / Airline fees / LWCC 

Storm tracking: Tropical Storm Elsa was upgraded to a hurricane, the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, as it neared the Lesser Antilles on Friday morning, threatening the area with isolated flash flooding and mudslides, the National Hurricane Center says. The forecast path shows Elsa arriving in the Gulf of Mexico early next week with most of Florida in the cone of uncertainty, but that is subject to change. NBC Local 33-TV has the full story

Baggage claim: The U.S. Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren’t delivered to passengers quickly enough. The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight. A department official says the new requirement could take effect by next summer. Read the full story.

Mike Foster: Louisiana Workers Compensation Corporation this week dedicated the Gov. M.J. “Mike” Foster, Jr. Learning Center at its Baton Rouge headquarters. The facility will serve as a valuable resource for employees, agents, policyholders and partners to cultivate innovation and learning that will help Louisiana progress into the future. Read more about the center from LWCC.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Daily Report will not be published, and will return on Tuesday, July 6. Have a safe and happy holiday.