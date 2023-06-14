Roundup: Fed holds rates / Health funding cuts / Mortgage demand 

Pressing pause: The Federal Reserve decided at its meeting today to keep its key interest rate unchanged after having raised it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. At 5.1%, the benchmark rate is still at its highest level in 16 years. But in a surprise move, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month. Read more.

Impact assessment: The Louisiana Senate Health and Welfare Committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday on the $100 million reduction to the state health department’s funding included in the new budget plan. Committee chair Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, says he expects health care providers and state officials to testify on what services would be affected by the funding loss. The $100 million cut could grow to four or five times its size because almost every state health care dollar is used to draw down more money from the federal government. Read more about the issue from Louisiana Illuminator.

Falling rates: Mortgage rates pulled back for the second straight week last week, dropping to 6.7% while at the same time mortgage application volume rose 7.2%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. CNBC has the full story.