Roundup: BRG Foundation board changes / Elderly abuse audit / Bagwell Energy expansion

Switch up: The Baton Rouge General Foundation today announced that Scott Kirkpatrick has been named chair of its Board of Governors. Kirkpatrick has served on the board since 2015 and is also an ex officio member of BRG’s Board of Trustees. The BRG Foundation also announced two new Board of Governors members: Laura Parr and Jim Purgerson, Jr. Both were elected to serve a three-year term beginning January 1.

Financial abuse: Louisiana’s legislative auditor says the state doesn’t coordinate its work to combat and respond to financial abuse of the elderly. The auditor’s office released a report this morning detailing the poor coordination of the half-dozen state agencies tasked with investigating allegations that someone has stolen from or financially exploited an elderly person. Read the full report.

Job growth: Bagwell Energy Services is increasing its footprint at its Port of Delcambre fabrication center in Iberia Parish, a $2.5 million expansion expected to create 150 new jobs over five years, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion will service the chemical manufacturing and liquefied natural gas processing industries, in addition to other oil and gas customers. Louisiana will give Bagwell Energy Services a $250,000 grant to help pay for infrastructure improvements at the site. The company also will receive workforce development assistance and use of a tax break program for creating high-paying jobs. Read the full announcement.