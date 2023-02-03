Restaurants still struggling to find workers following shift in labor market

Nearly three years since the pandemic flipped the labor market upside down, restaurants, bars, hotels and casinos remain short-staffed, The Washington Post reports, with nearly 2 million unfilled openings.

Before the pandemic, the leisure and hospitality industry accounted for a significant portion of the nation’s job growth. However, compared to 2020, the industry is still short some 500,000 employees.

The workers didn’t disappear—they moved on to different positions.

“There’s been a shift away from the sectors where we have the most person-to-person contact,” says Nick Bunker, economic research director at the jobs site Indeed. “It feels like no one’s working, even though we can tell from government statistics that they are.”

Many former hospitality workers moved to behind-the-scenes office roles where workers are more likely to have better pay, increased flexibility and stability. Employment in professional and business services—including office jobs in accounting, law and other white-collar firms—has soared by 1.4 million since the pandemic.

