Raising Cane’s lands on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for third time

Raising Cane’s has joined three other restaurant companies on this year’s Best Places to Work Glassdoor list, Nation’s Restaurant News reports, ranking 89th overall out of 100 companies recognized.

The other restaurant companies to make the 2021 list are: Irvine, California-based In-N-Out (3rd), New York-based Restaurant Associates (66th), and LongHorn Steakhouse, a division of Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurants Inc. (76th).

It marks the third time the Baton Rouge-based chicken tenders brand has landed on Glassdoor’s list, which the employee-review website produces annually. The brand ranked No. 96 in 2019 and No. 43 in 2017.

This year’s ranking was based on approximately 1,300 reviews.

Raising Cane’s, which now has 540 restaurants and about 34,000 crew members nationwide, was among the first restaurants to install plastic dividers at its drive-thrus to protect workers. The window dividers were rolled out to the entire system within five days.

Because of its drive-thru operations, Raising Cane’s opened 65 new restaurants in 2020 and ended the year providing some $6 million in “thank-you bonuses” to team members.

