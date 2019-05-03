Radians shuttering Neese facility in Gonzales

Less than a year after acquiring Neese Industries—the Gonzales-based manufacturer of protective rainwear and flame-resistant apparel—Radians will shutter the Ascension Parish facility at the end of the month and have put the property up for sale.

Manufacturing of safety vests and flame resistant apparel will be transferred to Radians’ Thomasville, North Carolina, facility, while the administrative work for Neese will move to Radians’ Memphis headquarters.

The Gonzales facility on Airline Highway, meanwhile, will close May 31. About 30 people currently work at the facility, according to Brandi All, a receptionist for Neese. Neese’s Mexico facility will remain operational.

Mary Padron, marketing communications and event specialist for Radians, says the company “always” offers employees the ability to transfer to another facility, but most ultimately don’t. She was unable to confirm whether any Gonzales employees would transfer to other Radians facilities.

A press release issued at the time of the acquisition last May stated that Bob Riches, manager of Neese, would continue to lead and manage the 134 employees that work for Neese Industries at their Gonzales and Mexico facilities, as well as “play a major role in the expansion of (flame resistant) clothing and rainwear at Radians.” Riches, however, is no longer with the company, and was unable to be reached by this afternoon’s deadline.

It’s unclear when Radians executives decided to close the Gonzales operation, but the property has been listed for sale through three different real estate brokers, according to Mathew Laborde, CEO of Elifin Realty, whose firm now represents the property.

A previous listing online showed the 24-acre property carrying a $3.8 million price tag, but since then, the price has been lowered more than $1 million. The property—where Neese Industries was headquartered since 1961—is currently listed for just shy of $2.3 million.