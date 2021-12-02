Quality customer service more important than ever for small businesses 

Over the course of the pandemic, a confluence of factors, including, but not limited to, supply-chain snags, increased customer demand, and new safety protocols have changed the frequency at which small- and medium-sized businesses communicate with their customer base. Exactly how companies have addressed the increased need for customer service support varies, but one thing is clear: An increased investment can be well worth it.

Here are some ways small businesses are expanding their ranks and keeping them happy once they’re in the door, according to Inc.:

Weigh the value of outsourcing. Outsourcing customer service is hardly a new strategy, but it’s one that companies of all sizes can take advantage of. Many businesses just don’t have the time, infrastructure, or resources to scale up—especially when they have to make rapid changes