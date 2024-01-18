Price LeBlanc expands with purchase of Toyota dealership in Opelousas 

Baton Rouge-based Price LeBlanc Automotive has expanded outside the Capital Region with the acquisition of Courvelle Toyota in Opelousas, roughly 20 miles north of Lafayette.

Dealer Brent LeBlanc says the automotive group has been considering an Acadiana expansion for several years. The group reached out to Courvelle last year and began negotiating the purchase in the fall. The deal became effective Jan. 8.

“It’s a trusted brand we were familiar with,” LeBlanc says. “We’re the oldest Toyota dealer in the state and they’re the second oldest in the state.”

The acquisition grows the group’s footprint to four stores. Price LeBlanc Automotive maintains Lexus and Toyota dealerships on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge and a Nissan dealership in Gonzales.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. No staffing changes are expected at the Opelousas location at this time, according to LeBlanc.

While the group does not have any other deals for acquisitions it is actively pursuing, LeBlanc says he plans to continue to expand in Louisiana.