Pressure grows for F. King Alexander to step down as OSU president

Calls are intensifying in Oregon for Oregon State University President F. King Alexander to step down because of the way he handled incidents of sexual violence and misconduct while he was president of LSU from 2013 to 2019.

The OSU Faculty Senate called Thursday for Alexander’s resignation, as did an editorial in the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Earlier Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Alexander should be fired if an ongoing investigation finds he mishandled issues at LSU.

Meanwhile, the national media have continued to focus on the story, including the Chronicle of Higher Education, which carried a story this morning about how with his job on the line, Alexander “unleashed a scorched-earth critique of his old campus.”

Indeed, during a seven-hour hearing Wednesday before the OSU Board of Trustees, Alexander explained away his actions, or lack thereof, on Title IX issues while at LSU by blaming the culture, community, LSU board and state budget, all of which he said precluded him from doing more.

Daily Report fact-checked some of Alexander’s statements from Wednesday’s testimony. Among them:

Alexander initially told Oregon trustees that the LSU Board of Supervisors had decided in 2013, two months before Alexander’s arrival on campus, not to fire former football coach Les Miles, even though an investigation by Taylor Porter had determined Miles acted inappropriately with female student workers.

In fact, the full LSU board was never made aware of the Taylor Porter report and was never convened to discuss or vote on the matter. Rather, three members of the board’s executive committee met with then Athletic Director Joe Alleva, the assistant athletic director and LSU’s general counsel and determined there was insufficient evidence to fire Miles.

Alexander told the trustees he was powerless to do anything about it, which, as a practical matter, is true, though technically, the football coach and athletic director report to the LSU president.

In another statement to the trustees, Alexander claimed he “shut down the entire Greek system for an entire year” in response to the hazing death of a fraternity pledge in 2017 and numerous other reports of alleged date rape and misconduct.

In fact, while LSU seriously cracked down on the Greek system during the 2017-2018 school year, disciplining some organizations, banning others and changing the rules about how and where organizations could hold parties and events, the majority of organizations remained on campus and continued to meet.

New rules enacted in fall 2018 required Greek organizations to tailgate in their chapter houses instead of on the parade grounds, and to hire a third-party vendor to sell alcohol and a security detail to ensure compliance for all on and off-campus social events.

Within weeks, however, the rules had changed again. Some remain in place, others no longer do.

Alexander also discussed large state budget cuts that took place during his tenure at LSU, which, he said, precluded him from fully staffing the Title IX office, which he established shortly after coming to LSU.

It is true LSU’s budget was slashed several times during Alexander’s first three years on the job. It is unclear, however, whether he attempted to secure funds needed to shore up the Title IX office.