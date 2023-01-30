Preserve Louisiana at ‘reduced capacity’ after losing Old Governor’s Mansion space

After losing its headquarters in the Old Governor’s Mansion, historical preservation nonprofit Preserve Louisiana has been operating virtually for the past year.

“We’ve been put in a really bad position,” says Fairleigh Cook Jackson, executive director of Preserve Louisiana, which had operated out of the Old Governor’s Mansion since the ‘90s. “After the coronavirus and the unexpected loss of our headquarters, we’re in a very difficult place that requires serious contemplation for our next steps.”

Jackson says Preserve Louisiana’s board has been discussing what the next steps should be for the organization, which she says has been operating at a “significantly reduced capacity” since the end of 2021, when the state informed the organization that it would no longer have unrestricted access to the building. As of this afternoon, Preserve Louisiana’s website was down and Jackson says the organization is working to regain access to its email accounts.

“While Preserve Louisiana faced the very difficult challenges of the pandemic as many small nonprofits did, and was unable to negotiate a contract with the Secretary of State to remain in the Old Governor’s Mansion, the organization has continued its preservation work and the board is working on the organization’s future direction,” reads a statement from Preserve Louisiana’s board given to Daily Report this afternoon. “The organization’s mission of and commitment to cultural and architectural preservation has not changed,” it goes on to say.

In 2021, the Division of Administration ended its longtime agreement with Preserve Louisiana, which called on the nonprofit to operate the mansion, and instead entered into an agreement with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office to take over operations there. The DOA and the nonprofit started butting heads in 2018, when the state began requiring Preserve Louisiana to pay a greater share of expenses related to upkeep and maintenance at the mansion.

With the loss of the space, Preserve Louisiana laid off a handful of employees—including multiple events coordinators, an educator and a custodian.