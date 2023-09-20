Poll finds broad support for improving access to child care in Louisiana 

More than 80% of likely Louisiana voters believe that taking action to improve affordability and access to child care should be a top priority for the state in 2024, USA Today Network reports. The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children polled 600 voters across the state from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22 asking what should be the state’s top priorities moving forward.

The poll also found that more than 75% also think Louisiana should do more to support working families with young children, birth to age 5. The notion has bipartisan backing, drawing support from 60% of Republicans and 96% of Democrats.

Four out of five parents of young children said at least one child care issue affected them or someone they know, according to LPIC’s report, including having to call out or miss a shift at work due to a child care breakdown, skipping household essentials to pay for child care, or having to ask a friend, family member or neighbor to help with child care. Read the full story.