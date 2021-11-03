PitchBR finalists to compete next week 

The CEOs of three Louisiana startups will be grilled on their business plans and development potential next week in the PitchBR finals, marking Nexus Louisiana’s first in-person pitch event since before the pandemic.

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions founder Charlotta Gigliotti-Carter, Speedy Fresh CEO Speed Bancroft, and SafePush CEO Tonia Aiken will present their elevator pitches to a panel of judges Nov. 10 at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

While the winning startup will get a $1,000 investment prize, all contestants will receive coaching from consultants as well as business connections to non-funding resources such as professional services donors.

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions is a software program that combines artificial intelligence and glycemic index values to help people manage Type 2 diabetes through personalized nutrition, exercise, and coaching.

Speedy Fresh is a patent-pending smart kitchen that serves prepared and stored foods for walk-up, drive-through, or delivery customers.

SafePush is a patented medical device that reduces human error and regulates the flow rate of IV injections of critical care drugs requiring timed delivery.

The pitchers will present for 10 minutes in front of the audience and judges, who will offer feedback and an opportunity for questions and answers. Get more information about the event.