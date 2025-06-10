Pennington formally launches Greaux Healthy childhood obesity initiative

Pennington Biomedical Research Center last week formally launched its Greaux Healthy initiative, designed to address childhood obesity in Louisiana.

Developed in partnership with the state of Louisiana, the initiative promises to draw on more than three decades of Pennington research to offer evidence-based tools, resources and programming to families, health care providers and educators across the state. In Louisiana, 23.1% of children are obese—the third-highest childhood obesity rate in the nation.

Technically introduced back in 2023, Greaux Healthy had been in a “soft launch” phase until now, with early pilot programs and limited outreach. That’s according to Ernie Ballard, Pennington’s senior director of communications and marketing.

“This is actually the third year of putting the program together,” Ballard tells Daily Report, “but we never had an official launch. Now, we’re officially rolling out the entire program.”

Central to the initiative’s formal launch is the Healthy Moves bus tour, which will travel across the state meeting with educators, physicians, governmental and business leaders and the media to discuss the benefits of Greaux Healthy’s offerings.

“We’re taking the show on the road. … It won’t just be people in Baton Rouge that have access to Pennington’s research anymore,” Ballard says.

The initiative’s offerings are many. Greaux Healthy currently provides school-based resources—think lessons, activity books and take-home newsletters—to more than 20 Louisiana schools, though that number will soon grow. While those resources have thus far been tailored for fourth-grade classrooms, program implementation is now expected to expand to fourth through eighth grades in the 2025-2026 academic year. The initiative also offers health care providers education and toolkits related to childhood obesity treatment, helping those providers “implement effective strategies rooted in the latest science.”

A new statewide research component, the Pennington Generation study, is being launched alongside the Healthy Moves bus tour. On that tour, families will be enrolled to contribute data on activity, nutrition, sleep habits and other factors affecting children’s health and well-being, helping researchers track long-term health trends across Louisiana.