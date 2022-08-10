Pay raises, $48M spending proposal lead Metro Council agenda

Following today’s expected vote on a redistricting plan, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will take up a regular agenda that includes Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposal for the first across-the-board pay increase for city-parish employees since 2015.

The change is meant to help the local government compete with the private sector for skilled workers, while also giving police another raise, following two last year, to put Baton Rouge cops on par with other law enforcement agencies in the region. The administration says the change will cost $17.1 million per year. You can read about the potential benefits and downsides of Broome’s proposal here.

Broome also is asking for council approval to spend $48 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Her plan includes:

$16.3 million for a new sheriff substation in the Glen Oaks area and improvements for the Public Safety Complex, Parish Prison, the United Way building and other facilities.

$8 million to complete the Ardenwood public housing redevelopment in north Baton Rouge.

$7.425 million for fire protection in Baker and Zachary.

$5.5 million for law enforcement initiatives, plus $2 million for Baton Rouge police workforce retention.

$1 million each for legal services for domestic violence victims and job training for former prisoners.

$7.9 million to be reallocated to other previously approved ARP-funded initiatives.

Other agenda items include:

Authorizing issuance of up to $9 million in bonds for St. George Fire Protection District No. 2 and calling a 4-mill tax election for the district in December.

Considering an Industrial Tax Exemption Program exemption for Mezzo Technologies and an Enterprise Zone tax rebate for Associated Grocers.

Amending local laws to crack down on drag racing on public roads.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall.