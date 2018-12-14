Onsite Audio expanding, moving to Airline Highway  

Onsite Audio is leaving its longtime location on Alco Avenue for a new building on Airline Highway near Siegen Lane, with plans to open on the first of the year.



“Business is growing, the market in what we do is kind of expanding in our area,” says manager Jeremy Slaven. “We’ve been on the forefront with keeping up in that trend, and we’ve been able to capitalize on it, but now we can’t continue to do that in that small space.”



Founded in 1996, Onsite Audio outfits cars with stereo sound systems, remote starts, advanced security systems and navigation technology. The shop’s current building is about 5,000 square feet, but their new home is almost double the size at 9,600 square feet, says Andrew Littlefield with Elifin Realty, who brokered the lease.



Slaven says Onsite Audio’s staff has been working seven days a week to move inventory over to the new store.



“If we didn’t have our returning customers that treated us so well in Baton Rouge, we wouldn’t be able to make the move we’re making,” Slaven says. “Now we’re serving people all over the region and the South who come to us and it’s because of the loyal Baton Rouge clients.”