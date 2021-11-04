Ochsner donates $4M for eponymous LSU wellness center 

Ochsner Health has made a $4 million gift to LSU’s College of Human Sciences & Education, establishing the Ochsner Wellness Center inside the Huey P. Long Field House.

The new center is part of a $29 million renovation funded in partnership with the state through capital outlay funding and through philanthropic gifts.

According to an LSU announcement, the wellness center will facilitate research addressing chronic health issues and contribute to Ochsner’s goal of bringing Louisiana up in national health rankings.

The Ochsner Wellness Center will promote physical activity programs for Louisianans and provide practical experience for LSU students. The College of Human Sciences & Education’s School of Kinesiology will use the center as an instructional laboratory where, under faculty supervision, students will provide routine health screenings and exercise testing and will design exercise programs.

The renovation of the historic Huey P. Long Field House, which was LSU’s first student union, includes the creation of laboratories, classrooms and collaborative spaces.

Ochsner Health’s gift is part of LSU’s $1.5 billion Fierce for the Future Campaign. See the announcement from LSU.