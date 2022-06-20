Nexus Louisiana president and CEO stepping down 

After 14 years at Nexus Louisiana, CEO and president Genevieve Silverman is stepping down from her role at the organization.

According to Nexus, Silverman personally raised more than $1 million in grants and sponsorships during her tenure, and designed, launched or played a significant role in several regional and statewide initiatives.

Silverman helped create the state’s first apprenticeship program, along with the Red Stick Angels investor network and Nexus’ high stakes pitch competition.

Calvin Mills Jr., a past chairman of the board for Nexus, will step in as a management consultant to oversee the day-to-day operations until a new CEO is hired.