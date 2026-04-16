Nexus competition calls on students to turn education data into decisions

Nexus Louisiana has launched its fourth DevDays competition, the EdTech Challenge, in partnership with New Schools for Louisiana.

The challenge invites computer science and engineering students across the state to develop digital solutions that help education leaders make more informed decisions about where and how to invest in Louisiana’s K-12 system.

The competition calls on students to build tools—such as dashboards, applications or data models—that identify where need, demand and opportunity intersect and translate those insights into decision-ready guidance for stakeholders.

“This challenge is about more than building technology; it’s about building clarity,” a statement from Tony Zanders, president and CEO of Nexus Louisiana, reads. “When decision-makers can clearly see where the gaps are and where opportunities exist, they can act with confidence. At the same time, we’re creating a pathway for Louisiana’s students to gain real-world experience by solving meaningful problems that directly impact their communities.”

Applications are open through May 17. Students will work in teams over 10 weeks to develop and refine their solutions, culminating in a live demonstration before a panel of industry and education leaders.

Since launching DevDays, Nexus Louisiana has engaged more than 200 students from universities across the state, providing hands-on experience in designing and building technology solutions that address industry needs. The program has become a key driver in strengthening Louisiana’s emerging tech talent pipeline, connecting students with industry partners and real-world applications.

The previous three competitions have centered around carbon management, ACL injury management and monitoring bird populations and coastal habitat health.

By partnering with New Schools for Louisiana, the EdTech Challenge brings together expertise in education, innovation and workforce development to help improve access to opportunity and equip decision-makers with better tools.