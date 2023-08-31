New forecast projects Baton Rouge will add 3,000 jobs this quarter

The Baton Rouge metro area is expected to add another 3,000 jobs in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest economic forecast from UL Lafayette’s B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration.

The economic outlook for the state as a whole has grown “notably stronger” over the last few months. As The Daily Advertiser reports, the updated forecast shows Louisiana gaining around 27,000 jobs over the next four quarters after adding 13,000 in each of the last two quarters. Nearly all of the state’s nine metropolitan statistical areas are expected to see job growth ramp up over the next year, the forecast shows.

Baton Rouge, which has beaten its pre-COVID-19 job level of 409,700, had around 424,300 jobs in the second quarter and is now projected to have about 427,300 by the end of the third quarter of this year. Read the full story.